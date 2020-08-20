Victoria currently has 43 local government areas where there is at least one ‘mystery’ case of Coronavirus, with no known source.

On Thursday, the health department released the breakdown of where the mystery cases are that have diagnosed between August 4 and 17.

Wyndham has the most cases, with 99, followed by Brimbank at 72, Hume at 69 and Melton at 57.

Areas including Port Phillip, Glen Eira, Frankston, Monash and Greater Geelong all have more than 10.

Where the ‘mystery’ cases are in VictoriaL