Victoria’s new interactive map that allows residents to see how many active cases there are in their neighbourhood has revealed which suburbs are struggling the most.

Health Minister Jenny Mikakos said the online data dashboard will allow people to monitor outbreaks and active cases in their local communities to ensure they are careful when going about the community.

“We want to continue to share more data, and a new dashboard on the DHHS website makes more information available to Victorians for the first time,” she said.

“This will include not only active case numbers and a number of deaths, it will have details around outbreaks, it’ll have details around aged care setting outbreaks, hospitalisations, but also it will list high-risk locations for the first time.’’

Per person, the inner-city suburb of Parkville is the worst-hit suburb with an active rate of 527 per 100,000 residents.

Ardeer, a suburb of 3,102 people, has an active rate of 484, the suburb is home to the Estia aged care facility which has struggled with the virus.

Altona North, postcode 3025, has an active rate of 354, with 3190, Highett, having 344 cases.

The website also includes a list of high risk locations updated daily.