New data was released from the Crime Statistics Agency on Thursday and has found that where most of the Cornavrus breaches happened in Victoria between March and June.

Across the four-month period, which was before the nightly curfew, there were 6062 breaches of Coronavirus restrictions, of which one in three occurred during midnight and 6 AM.

Another third then happened between 6 PM and 11:59 PM.

Melbourne City had the highest breach rate, with 662, with Greater Dandenong at 343, Yarra at 314, Frankston at 306 and Casey with 267.

One in five of the offences occurred over the Easter long weekend, which ran from April 10 to 13.

When it came to individuals breaching restrictions between March and June, 29.5 was the average age of offenders.

The majority of breaches were occurring on the street, down lanes and on footpaths.

Houses were then next, with 554 breaches happening at residences.

The holiday destinations of Corangamite and Colac-Otway had the highest rate of offences per 100,000 population.