There have been a further five cases of Coronavirus in Victoria as school head back today.

Of the new cases, three came from hotels where travellers are in quarantine.

The fourth was discovered via testing and the fifth was found in a nursing home resident.

The resident is from the HammondCare aged care facility at Caulfield, which is one of four that were placed in lockdown last week.

On Tuesday, children in prep to year 2 and years 11 and 12 returned to school.