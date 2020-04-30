Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews has called for Melburnians to catch up with their mothers on a video call this year.

The Premier is holding firm that no Coronavirus restrictions will be lifted in the state until May 11 at the earliest.

As a result, Andrews said Mothers Day must be meeting, “needs to be very different this year”.

The National Cabinet will meet today to discus how to ease the nationwide restrictions but nothing major is likely to happen for a few weeks, due to some concerns over cluster cases appearing across the country.