Jase & Lauren In The Morning has arrived to the airwaves and that means we have also officially welcomed friend of the show, Nazeem Hussain.

Not only will he be dropping by the KIIS studio a couple of times a week for a few laughs, but he’ll also be adding every day Melburnians to his ‘Wall of Fame’.

His first mission? To find the listener who had cost their boss the most money.

Listen to the chat below, which includes Lauren’s admission of the bill she racked up at Channel Nine!

