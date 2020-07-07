A NAB employee, who is based in their office space at 700 Bourke Street, has tested positive to Coronavirus.

The staff member had been working in the building over the last week and was last seen there on Sunday.

NAB was made aware of the diagnosis yesterday and are now urging their office staff to work from home for two weeks.

“In line with our protocols and the advice of health authorities, this floor – along with the one above and below have been cleared and will undergo a full pandemic clean over the next 24 hours,” NAB Group Executive People and Culture Susan Ferrier said in a note to staff yesterday.

“As a precaution, all colleagues who have been working at 700 Bourke Street over the past fortnight are asked to work from home for the next two weeks.

“The Executive Leadership Team and I are thinking of them and their family and send our very best wishes for a speedy recovery.”

9News is also reporting that a gym in Melbourne’s east has also closed after a member of staff returned a positive test.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Aquarena Aquatic and Leisure Centre in Templestowe Lower in an email said the member visited the gym last week.

“Our gym has been closed and deep cleaning and sanitising are currently underway by trained cleaning professionals,” it read.

“All members and any staff who may have come in close contact with the member who tested positive have been contacted.”

The centre assured members there was “no concern” for other areas of the venue, with aquatic facilities remaining open.