A man has been found critically injured and lying in the middle of a Melbourne highway.

An investigation is now underway into how he got there.

A driver of a passing car noticed the man on the road of the Princes Highway in Noble Park, just after 8PM on Wednesday.

He was taken to hospital in a critical condition but later died.

Police believe he may have been crossing the Highway when he was struck by a vehicle.

“We’re led to believed the vehicle stopped for a very short time but then continued east,” Detective Acting Sergeant from the Major Collision Investigation Unit Phil Frith said overnight.

Police want to speak to witnesses, anyone with dashcam footage and the driver of the car that is believed to have briefly stopped.

