Six more Melbourne schools and a childcare centre have been forced to close as the states COVID-19 cases surge.

The state has reported 75 new Coronavirus cases on Monday, the highest increase in 3 months.

Of the new cases, 14 were linked to known outbreaks, one is from hotel quarantine, and 23 are under investigation.

Just one case was acquired overseas.

Health Minister Jenny Mikakos has said the new cases are overwhelmingly concentrated in Melbourne’s hotspots.

These are Keilor Downs, Broadmeadows, Maidstone, Albanvale, Sunshine West, Hallam, Brunswick West, Fawkner, Reservoir and Pakenham.

A number of schools have been forced to close after cases were linked to them, they are:

Queen of Peace Parish Primary in Altona, Aitken Hill Primary School in Craigieburn, Maribyrnong College, Fitzroy High School, Port Phillip Specialist School, Al-Taqwa College in Truganina.

Guardian Childcare Centre in Abbotsford will also be shut down until Wednesday after a child tested positive.