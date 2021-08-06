Multiple supermarkets, retail stores and shopping centres have been listed as public exposure sites overnight as contact tracers work to squash the Delta variant once again.

Victoria was plunged into its sixth lockdown at 8pm on Thursday evening.

Yesterday, two ALDI supermarket locations were declared Tier 2 public exposure sites – ALDI West Footscray in the Central West Shopping Centre and ALDI Millers Junction Village in Altona North.

Anyone who has visited a Tier 2 exposure site needs to be tested urgently and isolate until they receive a negative result.

The exposure periods for ALDI West Footscray were August 1 between 4pm-5pm and August 3 between 5.30pm-6.20pm.

ALDI Millers Junction Village was exposed on August 4 between 3:00pm-4:30pm.

Kmart Footscray is also now a Tier 2 exposure site and anyone who was in the store on August 1 between 10:30am-12:00pm should be tested.

Advertisement

Advertisement

For a full list of exposure sites, go here.