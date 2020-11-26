Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews has said a move to a home-based system for coronavirus quarantine is unlikely.

“The Prime Minister and other first ministers have made it quite clear that there is not a consensus, there is not a view at a national cabinet level that home quarantine is an appropriate to the risk level that we face at the moment,” he said.

“Having some novel approach in Victoria which will be almost certainly mean that other states we’re not comfortable with the arrangements, and therefore for instance close their borders.

“I think we are going to have a hotel-based system but it will look and be different to what it was last time.”

Announcements on the new hotel quarantine reset are coming soon following the handing down of the inquiry report which is due in early December.