Victoria’s stage return to work plan will resume next week with more workers able to head back to the office from Monday January 18.

Offices in the public sector will be able to return to 25 per cent and the private sector can increase to 50 per cent.

After a consecutive eighth day of no locally transmitted cases, Premier Daniel Andrews also announced that masks rules will also be relaxed.

From 11:59PM Sunday, the rules will revert back to the settings that were in place at Christmas time.

Masks will only be required at airports and all domestic flights, hospitals, public transport, taxis, Ubers, supermarkets and shopping centres.

The Premier also confirmed that Greater Sydney, Wollongong, the Blue Mountains and Greater Brisbane will remain a red zone until further notice.

“If I get advice in a week or a month, to declare a hot spot, or to close a border, I will do it. Without a moment’s hesitation,” he said.

