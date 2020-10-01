More Woolworths stores will no longer accept cash as a form of payment as the company continues its cashless trial.

Currently, Metro stores on Bourke St and Elizabeth St have already gone cash-free.

Now stores at Yarraville and Caulfield North will only accept electronic payments.

The changes will come into effect from October 12.

According to a survey by the Reserve Bank, the number of people paying cash for goods and services continues to drop each year.

Last year, only 27 per cent of payments were made by cash, down from around 70 per cent in 2007.

Woolworths says that the change is only a trial at a select number of Metro stores, with the vast majority of Woolworths locations to continue accepting cash payments.

