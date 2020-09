Three More Melbourne postcodes have become COVID-19 free over the weekend.

That makes more than 500 postcodes across Victoria that are COVID-free, including 63 in Melbourne.

The six new suburbs that are COVID-free are

■ 3027 — Williams Landing

■ 3087 — Watsonia, Watsonia North

■ 3088 — Briar Hill, Greensborough, St Helena

The 3148 postcode, which takes in Chadstone, Holmesglen, Jordanville, and Chadstone Shopping Centre has had a new case after being declared COVID-free just one day earlier.

Here are all the suburbs that are COVID-Free in Melbourne:

3005 – WORLD TRADE CENTRE

3006 – SOUTHBANK, SOUTH WHARF

3008 – DOCKLANDS

3010 – UNIVERSITY OF MELBOURNE (PO Box)

3027 – WILLIAMS LANDING

3045 – MELBOURNE AIRPORT

3050 – ROYAL MELBOURNE HOSPITAL (PO Box)

3054 – CARLTON NORTH, PRINCESS HILL

3063 – OAKLANDS JUNCTION, YUROKE

3067 – ABBOTSFORD

3078 – ALPHINGTON, FAIRFIELD

3081 – BELLFIELD, HEIDELBERG HEIGHTS, HEIDELBERG WEST, HEIDELBERG RGH

3086 – LA TROBE UNIVERSITY (PO Box)

3087 – WATSONIA, WATSONIA NORTH

3088 – BRIAR HILL, GREENSBOROUGH, ST HELENA

3089 – DIAMOND CREEK

3091 – YARRAMBAT (no cases ever)

3093 – LOWER PLENTY

3094 – MONTMORENCY

3096 – WATTLE GLEN

3097 – BEND OF ISLANDS, WATSONS CREEK, KANGAROO GROUND

3099 – ARTHURS CREEK, COTTLES BRIDGE, HURSTBRIDGE, NUTFIELD, STRATHEWEN

3102 – KEW EAST

3103 – BALWYN, BALWYN EAST, DEEPDENE, STRADBROKE PARK

3104 – BALWYN NORTH, GREYTHORN

3105 – BULLEEN

3107 – TEMPLESTOWE LOWER

3108 – DONCASTER

3111 – DONVALE

3114 – PARK ORCHARDS

3115 – WONGA PARK

3116 – CHIRNSIDE PARK

3123 – AUBURN, HAWTHORN EAST

3124 – CAMBERWELL, CAMBERWELL NORTH, CAMBERWELL SOUTH, CAMBERWELL WEST, HARTWELL, MIDDLE CAMBERWELL

3126 – CAMBERWELL EAST, CANTERBURY

3131 – FOREST HILL, NUNAWADING, BRENTFORD SQUARE

3133 – VERMONT, VERMONT SOUTH

3135 – RINGWOOD, HEATHMONT, BEDFORD RD

3139 – BEENAK, DON VALLEY, HODDLES CREEK, LAUNCHING PLACE, SEVILLE, SEVILLE EAST, WANDIN EAST, WANDIN NORTH, WOORI YALLOCK, YELLINGBO

3143 – ARMADALE, ARMADALE NORTH

3145 – CAULFIELD EAST, CENTRAL PARK, DARLING, DARLING SOUTH, MALVERN EAST, WATTLE TREE ROAD PO

3146 – GLEN IRIS, TOORONGA

3147 – ASHBURTON, ASHWOOD

3151 – BURWOOD EAST, BURWOOD HEIGHTS

3153 – BAYSWATER, BAYSWATER NORTH

3154 – THE BASIN

3156 – FERNTREE GULLY, LYSTERFIELD, LYSTERFIELD SOUTH, MOUNTAIN GATE, UPPER FERNTREE GULLY

3159 – MENZIES CREEK, SELBY

3161 – CAULFIELD JUNCTION, CAULFIELD NORTH

3162 – CAULFIELD, CAULFIELD SOUTH, HOPETOUN GARDENS

3166 – HUGHESDALE, HUNTINGDALE, OAKLEIGH, OAKLEIGH EAST

3170 – MULGRAVE, WAVERLEY GARDENS

3172 – DINGLEY VILLAGE, SPRINGVALE SOUTH

3178 – ROWVILLE

3179 – SCORESBY

3180 – KNOXFIELD

3183 – BALACLAVA, ST KILDA EAST

3185 – ELSTERNWICK, GARDENVALE, RIPPONLEA

3193 – BEAUMARIS, BLACK ROCK, BLACK ROCK NORTH, CROMER

3194 – MENTONE, MENTONE EAST, MOORABBIN AIRPORT

3197 – CARRUM, PATTERSON LAKES

3201 – CARRUM DOWNS

3202 – HEATHERTON (no cases ever)