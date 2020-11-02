The Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) has revealed than more than 25,000 fled Melbourne in a bid to avoid the city’s second wave of coronavirus in June.

It is Melbourne’s largest change in net internal migration on record.

According to the ABS, “more people moved from Victoria to NSW (6900) than from NSW to Victoria (6100) for the first time since the June 1997 quarter”.

“There was a net loss of 8000 for Greater Melbourne in the June 2020 quarter, compared with 2,200 in the previous quarter. Melbourne had a net loss of 5,900 people to the rest of the state, compared with 3,000 in the previous quarter,” the ABS said.

“In net terms, Victoria only gained people from Western Australia (+100) and lost most to Queensland (-2,100). Victoria had a net loss of people to New South Wales for the first time since the June 1997 quarter.”