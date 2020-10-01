More shops at Chadstone shopping centre have now been linked to a household outbreak in Frankston.

First contracted in the shopping centre’s fresh food section, the cluster is now connected to eight cases.

Warnings have now gone out to anyone who visited Coles, Woolworths and Jasper Coffee between Wednesday 23rd and Saturday 28th September between the hours of 6AM and 6PM.

DHHS has urged anyone with symptoms in the area to come forward for testing with a new site set up at Chadstone Golfers Drive. Another will open up at the shopping centre later today.

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews made a comment when addressing the media on Friday morning that the scenario at Chadstone would look very different if more stores were open.