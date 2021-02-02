Melburnians have fled their home town in massive numbers over the past year as people head for quieter and sunnier places.

Melbourne saw a 30 per cent drop in the number of people relocating to the city from other parts of the country as the city grappled with its coronavirus response and long-lasting lockdowns.

Data released by the Australian Bureau of Statistics reveals that almost 7,500 people left the Melbourne metropolitan area through the September quarter of 2020.

The majority of those people moved to regional areas.

Around 4,700 of the people leaving Melbourne headed to country Victoria, which was less impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic than the city.

Large numbers of people also headed for the Sunshine State with over 1,700 Melburnians moving to Queensland over the September quarter alone.

Melbourne was not the only Aussie city to see big moves away, with Sydney also losing 7,782 residents over the same time period.

Across the country, 11,200 people moved from cities to regional areas representing the largest mass move away from Aussie cities on record.