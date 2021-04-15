More Melbourne suburbs have been alerted to unexpected findings of coronavirus fragments in wastewater catchments.

The Department of Health issued an alert on Thursday evening after wastewater samples revealed traces of the virus around the Cranbourne area.

Locals around the Cranbourne area have been warned to be vigilant for symptoms while continuing to practise COVID-safe behaviours.

News of the virus’s detection in Cranbourne wastewater comes after similar warnings around Melbourne’s north, west and eastern suburbs.

Coronavirus fragments have been detected in wastewater from catchments servicing:

-Cranbourne & surrounding suburbs (6-12 April)

-North, west & eastern suburban Melbourne (4-12 April)

It is unknown whether the fragments being detected are examples of shedding or if it is evidence of undetected cases of COVID-19 in the community.

With the revised hotel quarantine system once again accepting international arrivals, health authorities will be on high alert for any leaks into the community following previous lockdowns.

Yesterday, the state recorded five new cases of COVID-19 all in overseas arrivals. There are currently eight active cases of the virus in the state’s hotel quarantine system.

You can check to see if viral fragments have been detected in your local area via the DHHS website.