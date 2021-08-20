As Victoria continues to work towards stamping out the delta strain of coronavirus, two shopping centres have been added to the list of public exposure sites overnight.

The whole of Altona Gate Shopping Centre as well as several stores at Pacific Werribee are now on alert after a confirmed case visited earlier this week.

Altona Gate Shopping Centre (Altona North) has been listed as a Tier 2 exposure site between 11:30am-1.30pm on August 17.

Schnitz Pacific Werribee has been listed as a Tier 1 exposure site between 12:23pm to 1pm, as well as 1pm, as well as 3pm-10pm on August 16. Anyone who was at the restaurant between these times will need to be tested and isolate for 14 days regardless of the result.

Stores at Pacific Werribee that have been listed as Tier 2 sites include Soul Origin and Sushi Jiro.

The entire food court at Pacific Werribee has also been deemed a Tier 2 exposure site on August 17 from 12am-11.30am.

For the latest on exposure sites, go here.

