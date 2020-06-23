The surge in Victorians getting tested for coronavirus has prompted authorities to open an additional testing site.

The Melbourne Showgrounds will open at 1pm on Wednesday to Keilor Downs Secondary College students, teachers and parents only.

From Thursday, the showgrounds will be available to the rest of the public, Health Minister Jenny Mikakos said on Twitter on Tuesday night.

Keilor Downs Secondary College was closed on Monday for deep cleaning after a contact linked to a family outbreak in the suburb went to school for two days while infectious.

Premier Daniel Andrews apologised for the delays at drive-through testing sites at shopping centres, where some people have waited up to four hours to be tested while others have been turned away.

Victoria recorded 20 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, bringing the state’s total to 1864 and marking the seventh consecutive day of double-digit infections.

The new cases have more than doubled the state’s active cases in the past week to more than 130.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Testing sites at Chadstone, Highpoint, Northland, Pacific Epping and Pacific Werribee shopping centres have extended operating hours to meet demand.

Meanwhile, the premier said an “army” of officials would begin doorknocking homes in designated hotspots Brimbank, Cardinia, Casey, Darebin, Hume and Moreland to ensure residents are adhering to government guidelines.

Information about the virus will also be provided in languages other than English following concerns COVID-19 messaging hasn’t been reaching multicultural communities in those areas.

“There has been very deep engagement with localised communities, multicultural communities, multi-faith communities,” Mr Andrews said.

A full list of testing sites is below:

Chadstone Shopping Centre 1341 Dandenong Road, Chadstone VIC 3148

Advertisement

Advertisement

Site entry: Enter the property from Warrigal Rd, turn right from Middle Rd to enter Green Carpark C on level P2

Testing at Chadstone is temporarily suspended.

7 days: 8am-7pm

Craigieburn 274-304 Craigieburn Road, Craigieburn

7 days: 9am-4pm

Dandenong drive-through centre

Advertisement

Advertisement

Site entry: Carroll Lane Car Park (off Cheltenham Road), Dandenong 3175

7 days: 9am-12pm and 1pm-4pm

Highpoint Shopping Centre 120-200 Rosamond Road, Maribyrnong VIC 3032

Site entry: Turn onto Warrs Rd from Rosamond Rd and second entry on the right-hand side

7 days: 8am-7pm

Advertisement

Advertisement

Knox Shopping Centre 425 Burwood Hwy, Wantirna South VIC 3152

Site entry: Enter gate 5 from Burwood Hwy, follow road to Multideck L2 car park entrance

7 days: 9am-5pm

Keilor Community (pop-up site) Keilor Community Hub, Old Calder Highway

Drive through only

Monday to Friday: 10am-4pm

Pacific Werribee Shopping Centre 250 Heaths Road, Cnr Derrimut Rd, Hoppers Crossing VIC 3029

Advertisement

Advertisement

Site entry: From Derrimut Rd, entry to underground car park ground level, north side of the centre.

Monday – Friday: 8am-7pm;

Closed weekends

Pacific Epping Shopping Centre 571-583 High St, Epping VIC 3076

Site entry: Enter Service Rd from Cooper Street, through the roundabout and enter the second underground car park on left (opposite Northern Hospital)

7 days: 8am-7pm

Northland Shopping Centre 2-50 Murray Rd, Preston VIC 3072

Advertisement

Advertisement

Site entry: Entry off corner of Murray Rd and Wood Street along Darebin Creek, head to Target Northland car park

7 days: 8am-7pm

Southland Shopping Centre 1239 Nepean Hwy, Cheltenham VIC 3192

Site entry: Enter from Nepean Hwy towards car park above Coles, keep to right-hand lane & take ramp up to level 2 car park

7 days: 9am-5pm

West Footscray Bunnings Cnr Geelong Rd &, Geelong St, West Footscray VIC 3012

Advertisement

Advertisement

Site entry: Enter car park via main entrance

7 days: opening Wed 24 Jun 10am-6pm then 8am-6pm

You can also get tested at: