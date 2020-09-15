Victoria Police will crackdown on regional travel as the state prepares to ease regional Victoria’s lockdown.

From 11:59 PM on Wednesday, Regional Victoria will return to Level 2 restrictions.

That will outdoor gatherings of 10 being allowed and a household bubble all be introduced, allow 5 people from two households allowed to meet inside.

However, with the easing of restrictions, there will be a crackdown on Melburnians travelling to Regional Victoria.

“What it will mean is that you’ll finish up with even more cars being stopped,” Premier Daniel Andrews said.

“I’m sorry to say it will mean that there will be significant queues, there will be travel issues.

“You cannot be travelling to regional Victoria unless you absolutely need to.

“There will be a time later in the year when we can have that freedom of movement.

“But we can’t have it now, because it puts at risk everything that is possible in regional Victoria because the numbers are low.”

Andrews went on to say that anyone caught travelling to regional Victoria without a lawful reason will be given a big fine.

“This is very serious, very, very serious,” he said.

“We cannot have people making unnecessary and unlawful trips to regional Victoria and potentially taking the virus with them.”

Victoria Police will have an increased presence at the regional checkpoints, with Andrews saying “we’ve got to do everything we can to make sure people are stopped, fined, turned around and set back to the metropolitan address they should never have left.’’

