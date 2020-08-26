There is bad news for Harry Potter fans in Melbourne who were hoping to see the Cursed Child this year, with a further suspension of the play being announced.

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child was scheduled to run at the Princess Theatre from September 16 to November 1 but this has now been postponed.

The show is now hoping to start up again from March 24, 2021.

“Affected customers will be contacted directly with details of their rescheduled date,” a statement said.

“Provisions will be made for interstate and international customers impacted by continuing travel restrictions as well as those unable to attend their rescheduled performance.”

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is being staged at Melbourne’s Princess Theatre, which can seat more than 1,000 people a time.