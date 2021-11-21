Call your friends, grab your picnic blankets, and pack up your charcuterie in your best Tupperware, because Moonlight Cinema is back this summer!

The popular outdoor cinema experience is back, and with so many great choices, it will be hard to decide which day/s to go! As well as showing Christmas favourites like Love Actually, The Holiday, Elf, and of course, Home Alone, you can catch recent flicks including Free Guy and Red Notice. There are also movies the whole family can enjoy like The Boss Bay sequel, Family Business.

The first session kicks off on Thursday, 2 December. To book tickets, visit moonlightcinema.com.au.