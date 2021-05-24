You won’t want to forget that cup of coffee on the way to work… things are about to get very busy on your way to work.

As of “Victoria’s Big Build” project, 10 major roads and nine train lines will be disrupted over the course of the next few months to remove level crossings.

It includes the Williamstown line where buses will replace trains from August 20 until November 13 to remove the crossing on Ferguson Street. That’s a very hefty 85 days!

Part of the South Gippsland Highway in Dandenong South will also be closed in mid-July to have a crossing removed, and the Monash Freeway, M80 Ring Road and West Gate Freeway will also be getting a facelift.

“We’re removing one level crossing on average every four weeks – whilst we always try and minimise disruption, we thank Victorians for their patience as we get on with delivering the projects that we promised,” Minister for Transport Infrastructure Jacinta Allan said.

“Victoria’s Big Build is supporting 50,000 jobs through work that better connects communities and gets them where they need to go. Works are revving up this winter right across the state as we deliver the projects we promised.”

