Passengers who traveled on a Virgin Australia flight in December 5th are being urged to isolate and contact the DHHS.

Flight VA838 left Sydney at midday and arrived in Melbourne at 1:35PM.

The alert comes after two international travellers arrived in New South Wales and boarded a domestic flight from Sydney without isolating.

They have now been placed in mandatory quarantine in Melbourne and a public health investigation is underway.

Melbourne airport is not an exposure site but anyone who visited on Saturday afternoon should monitor themselves for symptoms of COVID-19.

Anyone who was on the flight should call 1300 651 160.

