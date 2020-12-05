Passengers who traveled on a Virgin Australia flight in December 5th are being urged to isolate and contact the DHHS.
Flight VA838 left Sydney at midday and arrived in Melbourne at 1:35PM.
UPDATE: Exposure site
Anyone who travelled on Virgin Airways flight VA 838 from Sydney to Melbourne departing Sydney at 12 midday and arriving in Melbourne at 1:25pm 5/12/2020 should immediately quarantine at home and contact DHHS on 1300 651 160 for further information. pic.twitter.com/NMPsEPeIGJ
— VicGovDHHS (@VicGovDHHS) December 5, 2020
The alert comes after two international travellers arrived in New South Wales and boarded a domestic flight from Sydney without isolating.
They have now been placed in mandatory quarantine in Melbourne and a public health investigation is underway.
Melbourne airport is not an exposure site but anyone who visited on Saturday afternoon should monitor themselves for symptoms of COVID-19.
Anyone who was on the flight should call 1300 651 160.