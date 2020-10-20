Drivers have been warned to prepare themselves for highway delays now the radius has been extended to 25KMs.

The Mornington Peninsula is being targeted initially, with police promising to catch anyone trying to sneak away for the long weekend.

There is a new checkpoint at the Peninsula Link and huge queues are forming.

“The fines are significant and police are not mucking about with this,” Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews said during a press conference.

Police warn every boat, caravan and vehicle carrying a fishing rod will be checked.