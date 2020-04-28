Victorians have been told to dress in their finest winter clothes and stay indoors over the next few days as wind, heavy rain and cold temperatures are set to hit the city.

Melbourne is now on track for its wettest four-month period since records began and with heavy rainfall set to hit the city on Wednesday and remain until Monday, the record could well be beaten.

The city can expect to be hit by between 15 and 35mm of rain later in the evening when the rain is expected to arrive.

Melbourne is forecast to see a top temperature of just 13C and a minimum of 7C tomorrow.