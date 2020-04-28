Counterfeit nots are flooding Melbourne’s streets and police are warning residents in three suburbs to be on high alert.

The counterfeit $50 and $100 notes have been used to buy petrol, food and household items at stores in Coburg, Fawkner and Pascoe Vale.

One incident saw a customer use five fake $100 notes to buy good, while two others saw $50 notes.

Fawkner Sergeant Bryan Strangman said“The notes had the same serial number helping us to identify that they were counterfeit.’’

“I would encourage members of the public to inspect the serial numbers of the notes if they are receiving multiple notes.

“Businesses that have been affected have been identifying the counterfeit notes when they have been banking the notes or storing them.”