As coronavirus-hit Victoria extends its state of emergency, the federal health department is expanding the rollout of electronic prescriptions to support a safer and more convenient supply of medicines for patients.

In a joint communique with the Australian Digital Health Agency, the Department of Health says the expansion of the rollout follows successful testing since May 2020.

Given Melbourne’s COVID-19 crisis, they are working with the Royal College of General Practitioners and the Pharmacy Guild of Australia to support doctors and pharmacists in the Greater Melbourne area to access this new technology faster.

“This will support a safer and more convenient supply of medicines for patients,” they said in the statement.

Previously, electronic prescriptions were only written or dispensed as part of the trials in “communities of interest”.

“This is now being expanded to the Greater Melbourne area,” they said.