If you’ve been keeping an eye on every Victorian’s FAVOURITE television show aka. the daily Covid press conference, you might have caught Acting Premier James Merlino’s little slip up.

Unfortunately, instead of saying “the virus was the enemy”, he said “the vaccine was the enemy.” He immediately corrected himself and joked that it would be played back later.

He was right, because Jase couldn’t help but put it to air on Friday morning. As well as bringing up the time PJ had an unfortunate slip of the tongue while talking about Katy Perry, he called for Melburnians to reveal the times they’ve meant to say one thing but something else has come out of their mouth.

We had some interesting examples come through the phones!

