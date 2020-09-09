Victorian workers permit will need to be reissued over the next few weeks as the dates on the initial batch all run out.

The permits were issued before the Stage 4 restrictions in Melbourne were extended.

“We have tried to reduce the administrative burden as much as possible but if those permits are going to be accurate and effective, particularly for the purposes of curfew, they do need to be reissued,” Premier Daniel Andrews said on Wednesday.

“If we could find a way where employers didn’t need to reissue permits, and still have them valid and a degree of formality with them, we would.

“They need to be contemporary and represent who is working and the circumstances under which they are working so police have the clearest and easiest sense of who should be out and about, who can be out and about, after curfew.”

Employers will be able to use their existing templates to update the permits.

“They can simply amend the dates on it and reissue based on those steps,’’ Andrews said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Childcare permits, which do not have a date, will not need to be reissued.