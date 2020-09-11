With Melburnians indoors for 23 hours a day, there’s nothing like a nice rainstorm to ensure you don’t really want to go out for your hours walk.

And over the next couple of days, that’s what’s going to happen.

According to the Bureau of Meteorology Melbourne is set to be hit with 10-30mm of rain tomorrow, Saturday.

Compared to last September, we could see almost a months rain fall, as only 41mm was recorded in the whole month in 2019!

It’s going to be a long weekend in lockdown.. so get Netflix ready!

