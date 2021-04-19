Melbourne could play host to the world’s biggest sporting crowd since the beginning within the coming days.

The AFL’s annual ANZAC Day match between Essendon and Collingwood at the MCG is expected to draw a crowd of over 70,000 on the day.

Meanwhile, the ANZAC eve match between second-placed Melbourne and Richmond could draw another 64,000.

MCC Members’ reserve tickets for the ANZAC Day game have already been snapped up.

The Victorian Government could lift crowd caps to 100 per cent before the game, with capacity currently at a maximum of 75,000 at the MCG.

Currently, the biggest sporting crowd since the beginning of the pandemic was at a Twenty20 cricket match between India and England.

