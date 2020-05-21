A new date has been set for Victoria’s VCE exams as COVID-19 restrictions ease.

Year 12 students in the state will to sit their final exams in early November and will have their results but by the end of the year.

Premier Daniel Andrews said the first exams will be in the week beginning November 9 and everything will be wrapped up by December 2.

“That means VCE and VCAL results plus your ATAR will be with you by the end of 2020 so that everyone can have a well-deserved break,” the premier said.

Andrews acknowledged that getting back to the classroom next week has allowed the exam date to be brought forward.

“Getting back to the classroom next week means we can get exams done and dusted earlier than we initially thought – and results out sooner,” the post on Facebook said.