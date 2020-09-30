Victoria has recorded 15 new cases across the state in the past 24 hours.

Unfortunately, two lives have been lost – both are linked to aged care.

For the first time since June 29, there are currently less than 300 active cases across the state.

38 Victorians are in hospital with six in ICU.

Over 14,000 test results were conducted yesterday.

Metropolitan Melbourne’s 14-day rolling average now sits at 15.6 with 19 cases from an unknown source. Regional Victoria’s 14-day rolling average remains at 0.3.

