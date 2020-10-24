Premier Daniel Andrews has asked Melburnians not to “bank on me” tomorrow.

The Premier has flagged that the significant relaxing may not be as significant following the outbreak of Coronavirus in the Northern Suburbs.

Of today’s 7 new cases, 4 are linked to the outbreak and there are “a number of tests still waiting to be processed.”

In his press conference, Andrews said “I’m trying to be as frank as possible. A lot of people had banked tomorrow as the day where we would have absolute clarity about what the rest of October and November looks like.

“If we can do that, we will. But the appropriate thing to do if you have thousands of tests in the laboratory being processed, you have to wait for the results.”

To be able to relax further, the Premier has said they may wait for those results to return.

Melbourne’s 14 day average is now 5.

