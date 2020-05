An alert for rain has been put in place for Victoria, just 24 hours after an intense storm damaged 60 home in Geelong.

Residents have described the storm as a ‘mini tornado’ after it struck the town on Wednesday and they are now rushing to save their homes as heavy rainfall hits.

The Bureau of Meteorology is forecast that the rain will now continue until Saturday.

Temperatures across Melbourne will be low today, with a maximum of 13.