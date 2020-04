Melbourne’s heavy rain yesterday meant there were over 250 calls for help to the SES.

Overall, an average of 23mm if rain fell across the city and even more was counted in the south-east.

There is still a flood watch in place for the northeast, central and Gippsland regions.

In Kew, a five metre sinkhole opened up due to the heavy rain.

Melbourne is forecast for another cold and rainy day, today with a top of 15C before Friday has a forecast top of only 12C.