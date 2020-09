A Melbourne couple has had to take a $1652 fine for buying fried chicken.

Victoria Police announced on Friday that they had issued 76 fines for people breaching the lockdown rules in the last 24 ours.

The fines included the couple who chose to drive 34KM from Tarneit to St Kilda was too romp fried chicken.

Eight fines are also issued for people failing to wear face coverings.