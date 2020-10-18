Melbourne will be easing some restrictions from 11:59 PM tonight and you can find out more about them, here.

The next steps have been flagged as being undertaken from November 1.

These rules will see the four reasons to leave home being abolished and the introduction of households being able to visit one another.

From that day, two people will be able to visit another household and their dependants, indoors, there is no bubble limit, but it is recommended it’s just one group per day.

Retail, including Kmart, hospitality, beauty services and personal services will resume on November 1 as well but with caps on the number of people involved.

Contact sports for under 18 years will also be able to be undertaken. Gyms will be able to undertaken outdoor classes for 10 people, plus their trainers, however, indoor is limited to online streaming only.

Limits on weddings will also be introduced to 10 people and 20 people at a funeral.

Drive-in cinemas will be able to re-open BUT users cannot leave their car to view the film, they must remain in their car.

The 25KM movement restriction will be reviewed but may not disappear at this time.

The restrictions could be brought forward if the case numbers continue to be low, with just 2 new cases in Victoria today.