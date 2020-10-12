Victoria has recorded 12 new cases of Coronavirus in the last 24 hours. Two are linked to known outbreaks and nine are ‘provisionally linked’.

There has been 1 further death which has been linked to aged care.

Melbourne’s rolling 14-day average is now 10. Regional Victoria remains is 0.4.

There are now 186 active cases across the state, including one in Geelong which was previously cleared. However, it could test negative again.

Deputy Premier James Merlino has announced that 4,100 tutors will be deployed to schools to support students who have fallen behind during 2020. The Government has specifically called on retired, casual or relief teachers to step up. They will be paid for their time and the hope is that 80% of them will be women.

