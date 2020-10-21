Victoria has recorded 5 new cases of Coronavirus in the last 24 hours.

All cases are linked to known clusters.

Melbourne’s daily average is now 6.1.

Residents in five suburbs and 120 people living in a social housing block have been issued warnings by the DHHS to get tested if they experience any COVID-19 symptoms.

Text messages were sent to residents in Dallas, Roxburgh Park, Broadmeadows, Preston and West Heidelberg along with those living in a Broadmeadows housing block.

Health authorities say that contact tracing is now underway and are expecting to uncover more cases as a result.

