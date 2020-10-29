Victoria has recorded 4 new cases of Coronavirus overnight. Two of the cases were described as “weak positives” by CHO Brett Sutton earlier today and could later be deemed negative by the expert panel. The other two cases are under investigation.

Five Victorians are in hospital, none are in hospital.

Over 23,000 tests were conducted yesterday.

There have been no lives lost.

There are 80 active cases across the state, including four in aged care.

Melbourne’s rolling 14-day average is now 2.6. The regional Victoria average remains at 0.