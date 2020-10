Victoria has recorded 15 new cases of Coronavirus in the past 24 hours.

There has been 1 further life lost.

There are 216 active cases across Victoria – 27 are healthcare workers and 66 are in aged care settings.

21 Victorians are in hospital, with one in ICU.

Melbourne’s 14-day average is now 10.6. Regional Victoria’s 14-day average remains are 0.3.

Chadstone’s ‘The Butcher Club’ cluster has grown to 28 – including eight staff, four customers and 11 family/household members.

Advertisement