Victoria has recorded 7 new cases of Coronavirus in the last 24 hours.

There have been no further lives lost.

Melbourne’s daily average is now 5.

A health alert has been issued for the Northern Metro area of Melbourne, with parents of the East Preston Islamic School and the Croxton School urged to get test ASAP.

Both of these schools will remain closed for two weeks.

4 of today’s cases are linked to the area and anybody who lives in the Northern Metro area should get tested and isolate until their test result has been returned.

Premier Daniel Andrews will address the media later today.