Victorians can expect further freedoms when it comes to mask use, potentially from next week, according to Chief Health Officer Bretton Sutton.

The next round of restriction easing is due on Sunday when it’s expected the COVID-normal steps will be announced and will remain in place for a few months.

Professor Sutton said the state will move to a ‘ phase where there is even more limited use of masks in public”.

Masks are currently mandated for in-door use outside of the home and for outdoor areas where social distancing is not possible.

Premier Daniel Andrews said earlier this week that his announcement this weekend is “good news for many people right across Victoria and it’ll mark a really important phase as we lock in a set of rules for a few months for that COVID-safe summer”.