A collection of mysterious creatures that popped up across Melbourne following lockdown have started to disappear.

The art installations are called UooUoos and they are imaginary creatures that are a cross between a dugong and a wombat.

Around 100 of them are currently dotted around laneways, streets and parks across Melbourne and Geelong.

However, over there weekend, multiple UooUoos have disappeared after being vandalised.

One Facebook user was nearby for the removal of one of the pieces, saying “I personally watched them move it in the middle of the day. It has a big gash in it,

Some of the UooUoos missings include those at the St Kilda Botanical Gardens, at Acland Street Plaza, the Docklands Hub, Eastern Beach in Geelong and at Carousel in Albert Park.

“We are disappointed that some UooUoo sculptures in Melbourne and Geelong have been damaged since launching Me and UooUoo: The RCH150 Anniversary Art trail last week,” a statement from the Royal Children’s Hospital Foundation read.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“As a result, our dedicated team at the RCH Foundation, Blu Event Productions, Forks 2 U and Multiplex are continuing to safely remove, repair and reinstall damaged sculptures in a matter of days.

“Although we have encountered various incidents of vandalism to our UooUoo sculptures, we have been inundated with reports from the community about damaged and missing UooUoo’s from people who have fully embraced the art trail.

“The sponsors, artists and councils involved with this event have been extremely understanding of these unfortunate incidents and we hope that we do not encounter many if any, more cases of graphitised or chipped UooUoo’s.”

You can see where all the UooUoos are here.