Melbourne’s road out of Coronavirus restrictions has seen another event cancelled.

The iconic Moomba Festival has now been cancelled for the first time in 6 decades.

Melbourne City Council had already announced the parade, the infamous Birdman rally and water skiing tournament would not take place but now the entire show is cancelled.

It will be the first time since 1955 that Moomba has not gone ahead.

The festival was deemed too risky to plan following Melbourne’s snap 5-day lockdown.