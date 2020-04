Melbourne is now on its way to recording its wettest year in 165 years as temperatures plummet across the city.

More rain has already fallen in the first four months of this year than it did in the whole of last year.

The city was tipped to have its coldest April day since 1996 today (Thursday) but it’s been slightly warmer than expected, hitting 15 degrees.

Heavy rain will fall on the city again on Friday and the forecast high is just 12 degrees.