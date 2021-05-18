If you lived through the 90s in Melbourne you would agree that it was just better, for so many reasons.

Mostly the partying…and the music.

Well, now you have the chance to re-live the 90s in all their fluoro-wearing, RnB-listening, Smirnoff Double Black-drinking glory!

The Boatbuilders Yard at South Wharf will be playing host to a massive 90s party every Saturday between 12pm and 2pm and 2:30 and 4:30pm.

The two-hour sessions are $65 per person, which gets you Smirnoff Ice and Passion Pops on arrival (which is absolutely fitting), along with a round of Blue Lagoons and a Midori Illusion shaker.

Seriously, stop. The only way this could get more 90s is if they had Mike Whitney down there hosting a real life episode of Who Dares Wins!

It’s called the 90s Mixtape Bottomless Brunch and it kicks off Saturday May 29, you can find out more info and grab tickets here.

